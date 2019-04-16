The IPL season is in full swing in India, and Google is introducing new capabilities to Google Assistant to make it easier for fans to follow all the action. You'll be able to get a summary of the day's matches by asking Assistant on your phone or Google Home to "Play news from ESPNcricinfo."
You'll get updates not only on IPL matches but also all the cricketing action taking place globally. Here's a quick list of queries you can ask Assistant on your Google Home:
- Match scores and summary
- OK Google, match summary for today's Match between Delhi and Chennai.
- OK Google, what was the score in today's match between Bangalore and Mumbai?
- League schedule
- What are the IPL matches today?
- League standings
- Ok Google, tell me the current IPL points table?
- Team schedule
- OK Google, when is Kolkata's next match?
- Team squad
- Ok Google, what does the Mumbai Indians' squad look like?
Google has also teamed up with ESPNcricinfo over a Smart Update feature that provides a 3 - 5 minute video review of all the action from IPL, as well as a preview of the next day's games. Finally, you'll be able to add cricket updates as part of your daily routines to automatically get updates of upcoming matches and events.