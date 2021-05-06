What you need to know
- Google is making it easier to copy and paste on Chromebook tablets.
- The virtual keyboard on Chrome OS has gained a new Multipaste feature with the latest Chrome OS Beta update.
- It is likely to be added to the stable channel with the next Chrome OS release.
The Google-made virtual keyboard on Chrome OS received a major update last year, which brought a refreshed UI and a few other useful improvements. Despite the update, however, the virtual keyboard is still not good enough and makes a great physical keyboard essential for Chromebook tablet owners.
Fortunately, Google willl soon add a new feature to the Chrome OS virtual keyboard to make it a lot easier for Chromebook tablet users to copy and paste content. As reported by Android Police, a recent Chrome OS Beta added Multipaste functionality, which can be activated by pasting chrome://flags/#enable-cros-virtual-keyboard-multipaste into the Chrome address bar on devices that are on the Beta, Dev, or Canary channel. Once Multipaste is activated, you'll be able to easily access copied text and images on the best Chromebook tablets.
Once you enable the flag and restart your device, you should see a new clipboard icon at the top of the virtual keyboard after you copy any text and tap on a text field. The experimental flag is present on Chrome OS 90 in the stable channel as well, but enabling it doesn't do anything currently.
The Multipaste functionality on Chromebook tablets will be similar to the clipboard manager feature Google rolled out with Chrome OS 89 earlier this year. The clipboard will hold up to five items, helping you keep track of the images or text that you have copied. You'll be able to easily remove items from the clipboard by long-pressing on them.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leak hints at massive camera upgrades
A new leak suggests Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra successor will come equipped with continuous optical zoom tech and an in-display selfie camera.
iMessage may never come to Android, but Apple Podcasts might
We already have access to great Apple streaming services like Apple Music and Apple TV+ across different platforms. Now is the time for Apple to bring its Podcast vision to Android as well.
The Nighthawk RAX80 is a simple and fast Wi-Fi 6 solution
The Netgear Nighthawk RAX80 is a fast dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router with simple app-based setup and detailed controls in a web browser. Take control of your network with great software that can make you feel like a home Wi-Fi expert.
Use a satisfying mechanical keyboard on your Chromebook instead!
Typing for hours on end on a slim Chromebook keyboard is OK, but why settle for that when you could be gliding across satisfyingly smooth mechanical keys instead? When you're at home or at the office, mechanical keyboards are what you and your Chromebook deserve!