The Google-made virtual keyboard on Chrome OS received a major update last year, which brought a refreshed UI and a few other useful improvements. Despite the update, however, the virtual keyboard is still not good enough and makes a great physical keyboard essential for Chromebook tablet owners.

Fortunately, Google willl soon add a new feature to the Chrome OS virtual keyboard to make it a lot easier for Chromebook tablet users to copy and paste content. As reported by Android Police, a recent Chrome OS Beta added Multipaste functionality, which can be activated by pasting chrome://flags/#enable-cros-virtual-keyboard-multipaste into the Chrome address bar on devices that are on the Beta, Dev, or Canary channel. Once Multipaste is activated, you'll be able to easily access copied text and images on the best Chromebook tablets.