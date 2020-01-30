If you're like me and living with older parents who are dealing with memory issues and other signs of aging, grab a box of tissues and get your therapist on speed dial before you start watching Google's new Super Bowl advertisement. The ad startts with a simple text box search for "how to not forget," then an older male voice asks Google to "Show me photos of me and Loretta." What follows is a montage of an older couple in love while a man's voice speaks about Loretta in the past tense.

Google opens the ad by pointing to articles from WikiHow and Bustle about using details to help with memory loss, and the Mayo Clinic agrees. On its page for using mementos as memory cues, the Mayo Clinic suggests: