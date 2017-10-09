Similar to last year, Google will be launching Made by Google pop-up stores this fall to show off its latest hardware.

In case you somehow missed it, Google hosted a press event on October 4 to announce its latest batch of hardware releases, including the Pixel 2, Home Mini, Pixelbook, and a ton more. We already got to go hands-on with all of these gadgets, and Google will soon let you do the same with Made by Google pop-up stores that will be opening up in the coming weeks.

These pop-up stores will allow general consumers to get up close and personal with all of Google's newly announced products, and if they're anything like last year, they'll offer all sorts of different activities and demos to show just what the company's new hardware is truly capable of.

Right now, Google only has plans for two pop-up stores – one in New York City at 110 Fifth Avenue, and another in Los Angeles at 8552 Melrose Avenue. Both will open up on Thursday, October 19, with stores hours of 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. every day. There's currently no end date for the stores, but they'll likely be open through the holiday season similar to last year's single NYC one.

If you don't happen to live either in or near New York City or Los Angeles, don't forget about the Google Home Mini Donut Shops that are also touring the country!