Win an exclusive piece of Google and Android history!

These pins have become the unofficial trade of MWC, with everyone from attendees to Googlers themselves vying to complete their collection of pins unique to that year's show. I've witnessed trading so intense it resembles a bazaar, and have been forced trade several duplicate pins to secure one pin that's been eluding me.

Every year at Mobile World Congress , the Android Garden is where Google presents its best products and services, from Android (obviously) to Google Assistant, Maps, and Photos. However, Google and its partners also provide one of the biggest challenges for all attendees who want to participate in something super fun: the Android Partner Walk. Specifically, the challenge to collect two exclusive pins per company, which are only available on certain days.

That brings us to this year's contest. For one lucky Android Central reader, we've got a full collection from this year's MWC to give away!

That's not all — with Google I/O kicking off tomorrow with the expected announcement of the Pixel 3a, Nest Hub Max and of course, Android Q, we have an amazing top prize for one lucky winner. Each year, Google launches an I/O-specific figurine that can only be acquired during the conference.

We're privileged to be able to experience events like MWC and Google I/O, and it wouldn't be possible without you, our loyal readers. To say thank you, we're giving a few of you the chance to have your very own piece of Google and Android history.

Our top prize features:

Collection of exclusive Android pins from MWC

One Google I/O 2019 figurine

A $200 Google Store gift card

Nine lucky runners up will win a Google I/O 2019 figurine.

So how do you enter? The widget below has the entry options, but we're doing things a little differently this time. Alongside the usual options, you can gain extra entries by finding entry codes on content we publish over the next few days.

We're not going to tell you which posts have the entry codes but here's a big clue: they're all related to Google I/O. Bookmark this page, and once you find a code, simply come back here and enter it alongside the corresponding number in the widget. To get you started, here's your first code:

#10: GoogleIO2019

Good luck and stay tuned for an exciting week of announcements as they happen!

Win an exclusive piece of Google and Android history!

By entering you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.