Last year, Google partnered with Volara to launch its Google For Hotels service, a provider of smart voice assistant services for the hotel industry. The program launched in the U.S. and UK, bringing the first-generation Google Nest Hub to several hotels between both regions. Today, Google is extending this partnership thanks to Guest Supply, a hospitality company that provides amenities for hotel chains across the U.S., and will not bring one of the best smart displays to more hotel rooms.

Through Google's partnership with Volara, the launch of Google for Hotels in 2020 has proven to be a central component of guest service at leading hotels. We are excited about this new partnership between Volara and Guest Supply that will bring this innovative product to Guest Supply's customer base. We see big opportunities for hoteliers to thrive as the industry transforms and transcends the challenges over the past year.

The partnership means more hotels across the U.S. will be outfitted with Nest Hub devices in guests' rooms. This will allow guests to make various hotel-related inquiries using just their voice for a contactless experience. This includes retrieving operating hours for certain guest amenities, setting alarms, playing music via Bluetooth, dining and restaurant inquiries, and even contacting the front desk to request items. The experience is customizable so that each hotel can provide a unique experience for its customers.

In the announcement, the companies highlight the contactless nature of the solution, which retains guests' privacy since there is no camera and voice inquiries aren't recorded or saved. Users also won't need to sign into their accounts to use the display; it'll just work. It should be noted that this also won't include the Soli sleep-tracking functionality found in the newer Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen).

There was no mention of which hotels would outfit their rooms with the Nest Hub, but as properties continue to implement safety measures in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it may not be long before travelers start seeing the smart display pop up in their rooms.