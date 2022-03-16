Google Home gets a nifty redesign for better smart home control

What you need to know

The Google Home app is getting a redesigned grid for smart home devices.

The new grid allows users to adjust lights and volume more quickly without having to open the device controls.

The new redesign will be available "in the coming weeks" on iOS and likely Android as well.

Google Home is arguably one of the best smart home apps around and is essential for anyone with Nest products lying around their homes. Users should then be thrilled to know that the app is getting a bit of a redesign, making it easier to control your devices straight from the app home screen.

The redesign was spotted by 9to5Google, who was able to activate it on an Android phone. It replaces the current design — icons shaped roughly like the devices they're meant to represent — with a grid of rounded, rectangular toggles. Design-wise, it resembles the Pixel Quick Settings toggles while borrowing the functionality of the Power Menu that arrived alongside Android 11.

Sideloaded Google Home 2.49 and enabled the new UI. I quite like it - makes controlling your smart home devices much easier, similar to the device controls interface. https://t.co/jBePftcOta pic.twitter.com/5uToZKCuHgMarch 15, 2022 See more

The best part about the new design is that it allows easier control of smart devices. Instead of having to dive into the individual device's settings, you can adjust the level of your smart lights or the volume of your smart speakers from the grid by swiping. Before this new design, you're pretty much only able to turn a device on and off and pause music using the small toggles under each icon. Now, turning on devices will just require a tap of the new toggle, which should make the grid appear much cleaner.

There doesn't seem to be much of a formal announcement about the redesign, but 9to5Google points to the iOS App Store entry, which provides a bit more detail.

"Over the next few weeks we'll be rolling out the following:

An updated home view helps you adjust your devices with fewer taps. Quickly find what you're looking for, dim your compatible lights, and change the music volume in a snap. Tap to turn a device on or off, slide left or right to make adjustments, and long press for more controls."

This is in reference to Google Home version 2.49, which hasn't appeared on any of our devices just yet. 9to5 was able to get the redesign to show up on their device by sideloading the latest Google Home APK. However, if the App Store entry is any indication, it shouldn't be long before the redesign appears on iOS and hopefully the best Android phones.