As someone who has used Android since the original Motorola Droid from 2009, I've seen plenty of operating system iterations over the years — even going so far as the treacherous process of rooting and installing ROMs to get as much as I could from my phones. But Android has come a long way since the OG Droid, and for the vast majority of people — it's great. However, even with its improvements throughout the years, I still have to fix an Android phone or help someone execute seemingly simple tasks on their device. These daily occurrences showcase both the wonderful openness of Android and its downfalls. Phones bogged down because an app is accessing more than it should is a problem on modern flagships as much as it is on underpowered devices. Google has worked hard to find ways to make its operating system more accessible and safer. Sure there was a time when Android wasn't as secure as it should have been, but that was a long time ago, and some folks still like to bring it up today as if it was still a major issue — it's not. But that doesn't mean it's impossible for someone to unknowingly mess up their device by downloading something they think is OK. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Some issues are still present even with regular security updates and excellent features like Google Play Protect. I don't fully understand why there are more than 250 apps on the Play Store when searching casino or slot games; there are even more — but that's beside the point. Nearly every person who asks me if I can figure out why their phone is "so slow" has at least one of these apps installed, and it's almost always the culprit.

Upon digging into the phone to see what might be causing the problem, I will generally look at the allocation of resources. Once I find the problem app, like my grandfather's gambling app, I clear the cache to see if that helps. Nearly every time, the phone starts responding better, and that's because the misbehaving app was eating up almost a gigabyte of storage. This is something that shouldn't be allowed to happen. The issue is Google's to fix by holding developers accountable for building their apps properly to avoid problems like these. If a AAA gaming title can manage not to wreck a phone, there's no reason a slot machine game should. But it can. Of course, not only do the apps eat up valuable phone resources, so do intrusive ads. Using a casino game as the example again, to be clear, these aren't the only apps guilty of these practices, but many are packed with ads of all sorts. These ads frequently take users out of the game to download something else or even automatically download software that inevitably causes more problems. On multiple occasions, when I show someone the apps that seem to be suspicious, they often don't know how the apps got on their phones. Poorly built apps or ones created to do nefarious things intentionally can wreak havoc on even the best Android phones. This is why I go back to Google, which needs to do better at setting firm guidelines for developers and holding them to those rules. If a phone can play some of the most intense games and come out on the other side unscathed, then a simple slot machine game should be able to manage just fine — but too often, it ruins phones and the experience for users. It's about more than apps