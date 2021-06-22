Google is supporting small businesses in the U.S. by encouraging Pixel owners to spend at them over larger brands. The company will give users who shop at eligible businesses $10 cashback so long as they use the Google Pay app to tap and pay. The $10 cashback will then be delivered directly to your Google Pay account.

Google is serious about this being only for small businesses. The company notes that the offer will not be honored for retailers in the top 200 or companies with more than 500 employees. So no, your local Starbucks doesn't count as a small business just because it's a franchise — go to the family-run coffee shop instead.