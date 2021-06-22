Google Pixel 5 Hands OnSource: Android Central

  • Google is celebrating small business week by encouraging Pixel owners to shop at some.
  • Shoppers who go to eligible businesses will find themselves $10 better off by way of cashback
  • It's available on the new Google Pay app in the U.S. only.

Google is supporting small businesses in the U.S. by encouraging Pixel owners to spend at them over larger brands. The company will give users who shop at eligible businesses $10 cashback so long as they use the Google Pay app to tap and pay. The $10 cashback will then be delivered directly to your Google Pay account.

Google is serious about this being only for small businesses. The company notes that the offer will not be honored for retailers in the top 200 or companies with more than 500 employees. So no, your local Starbucks doesn't count as a small business just because it's a franchise — go to the family-run coffee shop instead.

Google also announced other changes for small businesses over the week as part of its International Small Business Week initiative. Businesses may now update their business profiles from Google Search or Google Maps. They can add new opening hours or contacting information, and launch new events directly from those two apps. They're also able to add services they offer and a list of items sold to aforementioned business profiles. This could include things like what haircuts they do if they are a barber or hairdresser, or what food they sell if they are a restaurant or takeout.

Google also announced other policies including faster creation of video ads, easier access to resources for building out your business, and enhanced discovery for businesses who list themselves on Shopify, WooCommerce, GoDaddy, and Square.

