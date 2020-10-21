Chrome OS just got better for people who have visual impairments with its last update, and now Google's next feature additions are focused on common user tools. The company is preparing to add a screen recorder tool to the operating system, a light and dark theme setting, and most recently — a recycle bin — known as 'trash' in Chrome.

The change had been in testing for the past few weeks under a "#files-trash" feature flag in Canary as per 9to5Google. Once enabled, you'll be able to see a new Trash folder under "My Files" — albeit hidden in its current form.