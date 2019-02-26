Google Fi customers can look forward to 5G connectivity by way of Sprint. Google is extending its partnership with the carrier to include 5G, with the MVNO leveraging Sprint's infrastructure to roll out 5G.

Sprint is building its network on the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum and "cutting-edge Massive MIMO" tech, with the carrier touting 10s increased in bandwidth over current-gen LTE networks. The carrier will deploy its 5G network in the first half of 2019 in the following nine cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.

Google Fi customers will be able to access the network in the aforementioned cities so long as they're using a "Designed for Fi" device that's compatible with Sprint's 5G network. We should have more details on the devices as the carrier gets ready to kick off its 5G service.