Over the years, Google's MVNO phone service has given out gifts in December for the holidays. In the years past, we've seen Fi give out Lego phone stands, $10 in Google Play credit, Google Photos photo books, and this year is the best of all. For the 2019 holiday season, Google is gifting Fi subscribers a Nest Mini with a value of $49.

According to 9to5Google, it is the newly launched 2019 version of the Nest Mini that includes improved sound with double the bass (not the original Home Mini from 2017).

In order to be eligible for the gift, you must be a Fi subscriber in good standing as of December 9, 2019. The offer runs until December 31, 2019, or until supplies run out. Meaning, if you want to get your hands on the best Fi gift ever, you better hurry.