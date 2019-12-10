What you need to know
- Google Fi is gifting subscribers a free Nest Mini for the holidays.
- According to 9to5Google, it is the new 2019 model that features better sound and double the bass.
- Offer is open to U.S. residents over the age of 18 that are Fi subscribers and in good standing as of December 9, 2019.
Over the years, Google's MVNO phone service has given out gifts in December for the holidays. In the years past, we've seen Fi give out Lego phone stands, $10 in Google Play credit, Google Photos photo books, and this year is the best of all. For the 2019 holiday season, Google is gifting Fi subscribers a Nest Mini with a value of $49.
According to 9to5Google, it is the newly launched 2019 version of the Nest Mini that includes improved sound with double the bass (not the original Home Mini from 2017).
In order to be eligible for the gift, you must be a Fi subscriber in good standing as of December 9, 2019. The offer runs until December 31, 2019, or until supplies run out. Meaning, if you want to get your hands on the best Fi gift ever, you better hurry.
The Nest Minis are limited to one per account whether you're on the individual or group plans, and you must be a U.S. resident over 18 in order to claim one.
To start the process, open the Google Fi companion app on your phone and you'll see a "Get your free Nest Mini" card at the top. Tapping on the card will begin the redemption process, taking you the Google Store page with the promo code automatically applied. Then, all that's left to do is choose one of the four available colors — Chalk, Charcoal, Coral, or Sky.
The promotion includes free standard shipping and is not eligible for the upgraded shipping options. So, now you have one other reason to hurry and claim yours, because not only might Google run out, but with the standard shipping it just might show up before Christmas day if you order now.
