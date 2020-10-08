What you need to know
- Google's Fi MVNO is expanding its phone offerings to include new Pixels and Samsung Galaxy devices.
- Customers can receive Fi credits of up to $300 if they purchase a Samsung 5G device from Google Fi.
- Customers can also bring any unlocked 5G-enabled phone compatible with T-Mobile's network to the service.
Google Fi, the MVNO run by Google with flexible payment options and granular plan controls, has expanded the phones it sells through its online store to include the latest 5G-enabled devices from Samsung, as well as the two newest Pixel phones in order to take advantage of the 5G coverage supported on the T-Mobile network.
Fi customers can now go directly through Google to purchase the Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy A71 5G, as well as Google's own Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. New and existing customers can also bring any unlocked 5G-enabled phone as long as it works on T-Mobile's 5G network.
One of the perks of buying a Fi phone directly from Google is that the company often offers direct device discounts or credits that customers can apply to their plans, and that is also happening here with this announcement. Google Fi is offering customers a $300 credit for a limited time when they purchase a new Galaxy Note or S phone through the Fi website, or $150 in credits if they buy a Galaxy A71. To receive the credits, customers must purchase and activate the phone at the same time through the Fi website. These deals can translate into several months or even up to a year's worth of free service, depending on the plan and their usage. They also bring the price of just about all of the rather expensive Galaxy phones all down below $1,000.
Google Pixel 5
The top of the line Pixel 5 brings back the beloved rear-fingerprint sensor and aluminum casing and brings 5G and an ultra-wide-angle camera to the mix.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Glass isn't everything
The Galaxy Note 20 may have a plastic backing, but it's an upgrade over the Note 10 in a number of ways, from the improved display tech to the more modern processor and larger battery.
