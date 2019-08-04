Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand talk in depth about Google's recent tease of Pixel 4. They also discuss rumors about the Play Pass subscription service, which will offer access to hundreds of premium apps and games. Finally, NVIDIA updates Shield TV to Android 9 Pie, and a group of industrious users have developed a hack to run Android on Nintendo Switch.
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- Google testing Play Pass subscription service with access to hundreds of premium apps and games
- Google confirms Pixel 4 face unlock and air gestures in teaser video
- Google paid people to scan their faces for Pixel 4 'field research'
- Pixel 4 Face Unlock vs. Apple Face ID: How they're different and how Google's might be better
- I hope the Google Pixel 4's air gestures can succeed where the LG G8's failed
- NVIDIA Shield gets Android 9 Pie, with the new Hulu app built in
Sponsors:
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.