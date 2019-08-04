Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand talk in depth about Google's recent tease of Pixel 4. They also discuss rumors about the Play Pass subscription service, which will offer access to hundreds of premium apps and games. Finally, NVIDIA updates Shield TV to Android 9 Pie, and a group of industrious users have developed a hack to run Android on Nintendo Switch.

Show Notes and Links:

