Google has announced that it is ending support for its OnHub routers in 2022. As reported by Android Police , the company has started sending out emails to owners, alerting them that support for OnHub devices will end on December 19, 2022. Google says its focus will continue to be on mesh Wi-Fi products going forward.

The first OnHub router was launched in August 2015 at $199. Manufactured by TP-Link, the router featured a cylindrical shape and a total of 13 internal antennas for reliable coverage. Google's second OnHub router was manufactured by ASUS and launched just two months after the release of the first one.

Once support ends, OnHub routers will no longer receive any new software features or security updates from Google. While the routers will continue to work, users won't be able to use the Google Home app to do things like add new devices, make changes to network settings, or check their connection speed. Google Assistant commands such as "Hey Google, pause my Wi-Fi" will also no longer be available.

To encourage OnHub owners to upgrade to its newer products, Google is offering a 40% discount code, which can be used to purchase any of the company's best mesh Wi-Fi routers.