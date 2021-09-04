What you need to know Google has announced the general availability of offline viewing for all file types in Google Drive on the web.

The new feature lets you access PDFs, images, Microsoft Office documents and other non-Google files even without an internet connection.

It's gradually rolling out to all Drive users and should be live for everyone by next week.

In early 2019, Google began testing an option in Google Drive's web version that lets you make all file types such as PDFs, images, office Microsoft Office documents available for offline viewing. Now, that feature has come out of beta. Google has announced the general availability of offline mode in Drive on the web. The new capability allows everyone to mark all file types accessible even without an internet connection. It comes in handy for people who frequently travel to areas where internet connections can get spotty. Previously, only Google files including Docs, Sheets, and Slides can be made available to access offline.