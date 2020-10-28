What you need to know
- Google Docs wants to get better fo Office users with a new change.
- The app will now automatically open compatible office files in their respective editors.
- It's rolling out for all users between October 27th and November 11th.
Google Docs could open Office files for a while now. First, double-clicking on a file stored in Drive would open the file as a preview rather than in an editor. You'd be given the choice to open it in an editor if you wanted to or download it, but most people opening Office files do actually want to work on them at that moment.
Likely as a result of user feedback, Google is changing the workflow. Instead, it'll open Office files including .docx, .doc, .ppt, .pptx, .xls, .xlsx, .xlsm automatically in their associated editor app, whether Docs, Sheets, or Slides. Users may still invoke the Preview by right-clicking and then pressing preview, but the default behavior for Docs is now the expected behavior when clicking on a file.
Or as the Workspace team explains:
This change makes it quicker to open and start editing documents. Users can directly edit, comment, and collaborate on Office files using the familiar interface of Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, with changes automatically saved to the file in its existing Office format.
This change will take effect from October 27, and should roll out to all users by November 11th.
Google has made a few changes to its productivity suite of apps over the past few weeks. Superficially, it's changing the icons to match its new design language. Substantially, it's also tying these products together, using Gmail as a central hub of sorts. With this change, there's one less reason to have Office installed, which is probably what Google's Workspace team is going for.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Latest Galaxy Watch Active 2 update brings another Galaxy Watch 3 feature
Samsung is bringing another feature from its latest and greatest smartwatch to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 with a new software update.
How's the battery life on your Google Pixel 4a?
Now that the Pixel 4a has been out for a little while, we're curious as to how its battery is holding up. Here's what some of our AC forum members have to report.
Apple Watch Series 6 review: Putting Android smartwatches to shame
With the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple is offering timely updates that make a great smartwatch even better. The gorgeous hardware is combined with the best wearable platform available today, and the health-focused features give the Apple Watch an added edge.
Spice up your smartphone or tablet with the best icon packs for Android
Being able to customize your device is fantastic as it helps to make your device even more of "your own". With the power of Android, you can use third-party launchers to add custom icon themes and these are just some of our favorites.