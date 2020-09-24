Writing an essay with your latest revolutionary and world-changing ideas all well and good, but sooner or later you're going to have to back up your most salient points with citations and sources. Unfortunately, if you're writing in an academic capacity, you can't simply drop in a link with a handy CMS tool and call it a day. No, you're going to need to engage in the most tedious part of the essay process: referencing.

As many students use G Suite and Google Docs for essay creation, the company is adding a new citations tool that'll help alleviate that tedium.

"Using this feature, you can easily insert in-text citations and create a bibliography in the MLA, APA, or Chicago (author-date) styles. Sources types supported include books, book sections, websites, journal articles and newspaper articles," Google says.