What you need to know
- Google has shown off the Assistant's new Ambient Mode feature for Android smartphones in a new video.
- Ambient Mode will be activated when your Android device is plugged into a charger.
- The feature is expected to begin rolling out next week and will be available on select Android devices from Sony, Nokia, Xiaomi, and Lenovo.
Google had announced a new Ambient Mode for the Assistant at IFA this year, bringing a Smart Display-like interface to Android phones and tablets. The company has now shared a new video that shows off the feature in action. Even though Google hasn't confirmed it officially yet, some reports suggest the feature will begin rolling out to select Android devices very soon.
Once enabled, the feature can transform your phone or tablet into a smart display when you plug it into a charger, similar to devices such as the Google Nest Hub. In addition to allowing you to control your music and smart home devices, the Ambient Mode will also display the weather information, your reminders, notifications, and a slideshow of photos from your Google Photos account. The video says the Ambient Mode feature will only be available on devices running Android 8.0 or above.
When it first announced the featuree, Google had said that the feature would be coming to the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Smart Tab M8, Nokia 6.2, and Nokia 7.2. According to Ron Amadeo from ArsTechnica, the feature will be available on select devices from Sony, Nokia, Xiaomi, and "Transsion." It is expected to begin rolling out next week.
Google's Assistant can now present you a curated selection of audio news
Why Android Central is going all-in on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Black Friday is back and it's bigger than ever. In fact, it's more than a day — it's a whole week now. So that's why Android Central is more like BF Central right now.
FCC vote bans buying telecom equipment from Huawei with government funds
The FCC voted on November 22 to ban the use of its $8.5 billion Universal Service Fund to purchase telecom equipment from Huawei or ZTE.
Actor Ryan Reynolds buys ownership stake in discount carrier Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile announced Ryan Reynolds, the Deadpool actor, has purchased an ownership stake in the company and will help with communications and marketing as well as decision-making
The Xperia 1 is our favorite phone for shooting video
If video recording is your thing, then look no further than the Sony Xperia 1 — it offers a large screen, three great cameras, and extremely robust manual video controls.