Google had announced a new Ambient Mode for the Assistant at IFA this year, bringing a Smart Display-like interface to Android phones and tablets. The company has now shared a new video that shows off the feature in action. Even though Google hasn't confirmed it officially yet, some reports suggest the feature will begin rolling out to select Android devices very soon.

Once enabled, the feature can transform your phone or tablet into a smart display when you plug it into a charger, similar to devices such as the Google Nest Hub. In addition to allowing you to control your music and smart home devices, the Ambient Mode will also display the weather information, your reminders, notifications, and a slideshow of photos from your Google Photos account. The video says the Ambient Mode feature will only be available on devices running Android 8.0 or above.