An outage of Google Cloud took down a whole chunk of services — both Google and third-party — Sunday afternoon in parts of the US and Europe, and while Google believes it has found the cause , full service has not been restored yet.

"We are experiencing high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple service in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube. Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors. We believe we have identified the root cause of the congestion and expect to return to normal service shortly."

The outage of G Suite services and YouTube is bad enough, but this outage took down Google Cloud, too, which in turn caused outages and failures for numerous websites and services that rely upon Google Cloud, including apps like Snapchat, Discord, Shopify web stores and even Pokemon Go. (Hope you weren't planning to go retake that gym this weekend!)

Google is working on a fix and we will let you know once we see things clearing up. In the meantime... maybe go cool off by the pool?