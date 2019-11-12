What you need to know
- Chrome will soon begin identifying sites "that typically load fast or slow for users with a clear badging."
- Badging will look at historical load latencies to determine if a site is authored in a way that makes it load slow.
- In the future, Chrome plans to expand the 'feature' to identify when a page is likely to load slowly based on the user's device and network conditions.
Google is adding a new feature to its Chrome browser that will notify users when a site may load slowly. In a blog post on the Chromium blog, the Chrome team has announced that the browser will soon identify websites that typically load fast or slow with clear badging.
Speed has been one of Chrome's core principles since the beginning - we're constantly working to give users an experience that is instant as they browse the web. That said, we have all visited web pages we thought would load fast, only to be met by an experience that could have been better. We think the web can do better and want to help users understand when a site may load slowly, while rewarding sites delivering fast experiences.
Badging will identify whether a website has been authored in a way that makes it slow to load,, with the help of historical load latencies. It will later be expanded to include identifying when a page is likely to load slowly because of your internet connection or device.
When you visit a website that is identified as being slow to load, you will be shown a message saying "Usually loads slow" on the loading screen. On the other hand, when you visit a site that typically loads fast, you will see a green progress indicator, instead of blue on sites that load slow.
Unfortunately, the Chrome team hasn't revealed exactly when the new badging system will go live.
Best Ad Blockers for Chrome in 2019
Be prepared with these links to all the Disney+ apps we could find!
Disney+ is nearly here but none of the apps are! We have a list of all the places you are going to be able to get it here.
Google is collecting healthcare data because it can and 'everybody' does it
Big Tech wants a chunk of the healthcare market and current laws allow it. Even when it's Google.
Win BIG with the Future Tech Awards Reader's Choice giveaway!
What's the best phone of 2019? Is it the iPhone 11 Pro, Pixel 4 or OnePlus 7T? What about the best laptop, games console, tablet and more? Vote NOW in the Reader's Choice awards and win BIG in time for the holidays!
Time to dump Chrome: 8 alternative desktop web browsers
If you getting frustrated with the lack of privacy, slower speeds or difficulty using extensions in Chrome, it's time to switch to one of these web browsers.