Google Reader lives on in Chrome's latest feature, available now on Android

What you need to know
- Google Chrome's new RSS feature is arriving on the stable version of the app.
- The new "Follow" button has been in the works since May and was available to users on the Canary channel.
- Users can easily follow websites using the three-dot menu, with content appearing on the Chrome new tab page.
Google Reader is finally back from the dead, sort of. Google Chrome is rolling out with a new "Follow" button that allows users to add a website to a new RSS feed in the browser.
The feature was announced on Friday by Google's director of engineering, Adrienne Porter Felt, who says that the feature is available on stable versions of Chrome. The RSS feed will appear next to the Discover feed on Chrome's new tab page.
The feature is reminiscent of Google Reader, a popular RSS service that was killed in 2013, leaving users to seek other ways to keep up with the latest news and updates from particular websites.
The new "Follow" button has been in the works on the Chrome Canary developer channel since May, but apparently, it's ready for prime time, and anyone can try it out.
The feature should be available automatically for some users, but if you don't see it turned on, you can enable the Chrome flag under "web feed." Once it's enabled, you can start following sites by navigating to the three-dot menu and selecting "Follow" at the bottom.
So far, the feature is only available on the best Android phones with Chrome 94+. iOS and desktop versions are planned.
Instagram is down again, but things appear to be improving
Facebook's services are currently facing issues following a massive outage earlier in the week that took down Instagram and WhatsApp.
Review: The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is health and fitness tracking done right
When you're seeking a highly efficient fitness watch, there are tons of options. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is a user-friendly smartwatch that covers the essentials in a fun yet organized manner.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max
The Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max are two of the best phones you can buy right now. They offer incredible hardware, great cameras, and gorgeous designs, so let's take a look at what you get with each device and what's best for your needs.
The Xperia 1 III is our favorite phone for shooting video
If video recording is your thing, look no further than the Sony Xperia 1 III. It offers a large screen, three great cameras, and extremely robust manual video controls.