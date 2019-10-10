We are now less than a week away from the Made by Google event which will launch the latest Pixel 4 smartphones and other new Google hardware. The leaks leading up to the launch have been plentiful and there appears to be no stopping them.

We're even learning of new features from the most unlikely of places, such as Frequent Faces that was discovered in the Google Camera 7.1 APK for Wear OS. The new Frequent Faces feature will enable Google Camera to recognize and focus on people you take photos of most frequently.

Frequent Faces was first spotted by modder cstark27 over on XDA-Developers, and depending on who you ask, Frequent Faces could be seen as extremely useful or insanely creepy. It's a fine line that Google likes to walk.