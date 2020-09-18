Google today removed the Paytm Android app from the Play Store for violating its gambling policies(via TechCrunch). Paytm is one of India's most popular mobile payments apps and has around 50 million monthly active users. The move comes just a day before the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League kicks off.

Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, wrote in a blog post:

Google Play is designed to provide a safe and secure experience for our consumers while also giving developers the platform and tools they need to build sustainable businesses. Our global policies have always been designed with that goal in mind, considering the good of all our stakeholders. We have the same goals for our gambling policy. We don't allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.

While Paytm hasn't issued any statement on the removal of its Android app from the Play Store yet, it has assured its users on Twitter that the app will be back "very soon."

Dear Paytm'ers,



Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon.



All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

As per TechCrunch, Google has asked multiple companies in India to halt advertising campaigns to drive users to websites offering APK files of sports betting apps. Google has apparently also asked Disney+ Hotstar to show a warning before running ads for fantasy sports apps.

