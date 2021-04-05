Google rolled out an "integrated workspace" within Gmail last year for its G Suite customers with Chat, Rooms, and Meet integration. Nearly eight months later, the search giant has finally started rolling out the redesign to everyone. The Chat integration for personal users comes just a few weeks after Google started replacing Hangouts with Google Chat, one of the best Android messaging apps.

As spotted by Twitter user Pratik Goswami, however, the Chat integration isn't enabled by default. To enable the Chat option on your Android phone, you'll have to go to Settings and then tap on the checkbox next to "Chat (Early Access)" under "General." Once you tap on "Try it," the Gmail app on your phone will restart, and you'll see two new tabs at the bottom: Chat and Rooms. The chat integration in Gmail offers a similar experience to the dedicated Google Chat app, with the added benefit of being able to view all your conversations in a single app.