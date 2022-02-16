Just a few days after receiving UK regulatory approval for its new initiative, Google officially announced its new Privacy Sandbox for Android on Wednesday. It's a "multi-year initiative" that will "limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID."

Essentially, Google wants eliminate "covert data collection" and secret ad profiles of its Android customers, while still offering targeted advertising so free apps remain profitable. According to Google, the new mobile privacy push threatens to derail the entire Play Store system, where "over 90% of the apps" are free.

In a completely unsubtle reference to Apple, Google noted how "other platforms have taken a different approach to ads privacy, bluntly restricting existing technologies used by developers and advertisers" and claims this approach is "ineffective."

Referencing a blog post written by former Apple employees claiming Apple's App Tracking Transparency doesn't actually prevent third-party tracking connection attempts, Google suggests its privacy approach will be better.