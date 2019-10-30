Starting next week, users in the U.S. and Canada will be able to stream SiriusXM channels on their Google Nest speakers and displays with the Google Assistant. Initially, users in the two countries will be able to access the lineup of SiriusXM channels only in English. In the near future, however, Google says the functionality will be available in Canadian French as well.

As long as you have a compatible smart device such as the Nest Mini or the Nest hub, you will be able to listen to your favorite channels on SiriusXM with the Google Assistant. To pick a talk show or an artist channel, all you need to do is ask the Assistant with your voice. You can say "Hey Google, play the Beatles Channel on SiriusXM" or tune in to your favorite station by saying "Hey Google, play 95.7."

"Eligible customers" will be able to get a 3-month free trial subscription for SiriusXM with a new Google Nest speaker or smart display when they set up the device on the Google Home app. By the end of the year, curated video content from SiriusXM will also be available on the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.