What you need to know
- Users in the U.S. and Canada will be able to access SiriusXM content with the Assistant on Google Nest smart speakers and displays from next week.
- Curated video content from SiriusXM will also be available on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max later this year.
- "Eligible customers" who purchase a new Nest speaker or smart display will get a 3-month free SiriusXM trial subscription.
Starting next week, users in the U.S. and Canada will be able to stream SiriusXM channels on their Google Nest speakers and displays with the Google Assistant. Initially, users in the two countries will be able to access the lineup of SiriusXM channels only in English. In the near future, however, Google says the functionality will be available in Canadian French as well.
As long as you have a compatible smart device such as the Nest Mini or the Nest hub, you will be able to listen to your favorite channels on SiriusXM with the Google Assistant. To pick a talk show or an artist channel, all you need to do is ask the Assistant with your voice. You can say "Hey Google, play the Beatles Channel on SiriusXM" or tune in to your favorite station by saying "Hey Google, play 95.7."
"Eligible customers" will be able to get a 3-month free trial subscription for SiriusXM with a new Google Nest speaker or smart display when they set up the device on the Google Home app. By the end of the year, curated video content from SiriusXM will also be available on the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.
Google Nest Hub Max
Featuring a large 10-inch HD screen and stereo speakers, the Nest Hub Max is one of the most impressive smart displays out there currently. Thanks to its built-in Nest Cam, you can use it to check in on your home with a live view and get alerts when motion is detected. The Nest Hub Max can also be used to share reminders, view Google Photos, make video calls, and a lot more.
