What you need to know
- Google Assistant won't be available on the Galaxy Watch 4 at launch.
- Samsung has said that the AI assistant will arrive at a later date, although it did not specify when.
- The Galaxy Watch 4 will have Bixby by default, similar to previous Samsung smartwatches.
With the Galaxy Watch 4 finally out of the bag, Samsung and Google have both highlighted how Wear OS 3 is bringing new app experiences to the platform. However, the companies have remained mostly mum on the subject of one pretty important experience: Google Assistant.
In our Galaxy Watch 4 hands on, Samsung told Android Central that Bixby would be the default on the smartwatch, at least initially. The company said that it would give Watch 4 owners the ability to choose between the two AI assistants, although it would not say when it would happen.
It may seem odd that Google Assistant isn't present on a Wear OS device despite it being pretty much built into the platform on the best Wear OS watches. Especially considering that Samsung gives users a choice between other Google apps and services over its own, like Google Pay.
As recent as last week, there had been rumors that the company would give users the ability to choose between the two assistants, and while that apparently remains true, it seems we'll have to wait some time before that becomes a reality.
We've reached out to Google for additional details, but a representative declined to comment.
For now, users will just have to put up with Bixby, but it may not be long before the two assistants start fighting for your attention as they do on the best Samsung phones.
Wear OS at its best
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Teamwork makes the Wear OS dream work
The Galaxy Watch 4 is the first smartwatch to run the new Wear OS powered by Samsung. It has access to new experiences from Google, such as a revamped Google Maps and Google Pay, and will eventually have access to Google Assistant for the best in AI.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Spotify on Wear OS to finally get offline playback 'over the coming weeks'
Spotify teased offline playback on Wear OS earlier this year, and it looks like it's nearly here.
Not all rugged phones are created equal — Buyer beware
Cutting corners also cuts costs and the retail price. But the customer needs to know why something can be so cheap.
Here's how to install the Android 12 Beta on your phone right now
The Android 12 beta is here, and there are a lot of new features to check out.
What color Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 should you buy?
It's hard to deny the allure of Samsung's first watch with the new, merged Wear OS system, especially at these prices. But before you pull the strap on your own, we first need to decide which Galaxy Watch 4 color deserves to live on your wrist.