Google has revamped the Assistant's "Your people" section with the latest stable and beta releases on Android. As long as you have the latest version of the Google app installed on your device, you should be able to view the simplified "Your people" section when you head over to Assistant settings.

The redesigned "Your people" page now lists your Google family group members, allowing you to easily view and manage the group. As noted by the folks over at 9To5Google, the grouping lets you share content from Google One, YouTube TV, and Play Store.

At the bottom of the page, you can find the option to add "other important people your Assistant should know." To add a person, simply tap on "Add person" and fill in details such as how you're connected to that person, birthday, and home address. Once Assistant knows how you're connected to a contact, you can call, text, or email the person simply by using their nickname. Until now, however, adding relationships to your contacts was only possible using voice commands.