What you need to know
- Google Assistant's 'Your People' feature has been revamped in the latest stable and beta releases of the Google app.
- The simpler interface lets you easily view and manage members in your Google family group.
- Previously, users could establish connections in the "Your People" section only by using their voice.
Google has revamped the Assistant's "Your people" section with the latest stable and beta releases on Android. As long as you have the latest version of the Google app installed on your device, you should be able to view the simplified "Your people" section when you head over to Assistant settings.
The redesigned "Your people" page now lists your Google family group members, allowing you to easily view and manage the group. As noted by the folks over at 9To5Google, the grouping lets you share content from Google One, YouTube TV, and Play Store.
At the bottom of the page, you can find the option to add "other important people your Assistant should know." To add a person, simply tap on "Add person" and fill in details such as how you're connected to that person, birthday, and home address. Once Assistant knows how you're connected to a contact, you can call, text, or email the person simply by using their nickname. Until now, however, adding relationships to your contacts was only possible using voice commands.
The new "Your people" page has been rolled out less than two weeks after Google made it possible for users to assign reminders to people using Google Assistant. For now, the ability is available only on phones, speakers, and smart displays in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. If you don't want anyone to send you reminders using Assistant, you can block people with the help of a toggle in the Assistant Settings menu.