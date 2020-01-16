Google is making a common-sense decision to simplify its voice offerings on mobile. Courtesy of comments made on a Chromium commit, it has become clear that the firm is planning to replace the built-in Voice Search in the Chrome browser with a handoff to the Google Assistant.

What this means is that instead of relying on the current Google Voice Search interface, you'll get the newer and more capable Google Assistant to aurally parse your queries.

As per XDA Developers who originally spotted the commit: