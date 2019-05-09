At this point we don't really blame anyone for forgetting about Google Assistant coming to Sonos. After all, the wireless speaker company announced the integration for Sonos One way back in the fall of 2017, with the marriage to happen sometime in the next year. That year came and went, however, and we're a quarter through the next one.

All that is to say that Google Assistant is finally coming to Sonos one — and Sonos Beam — starting next week, the company announced today in its Q2 2019 earnings report.