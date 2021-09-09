Software in automobiles that restricts phone usage while driving is a good thing — period. However, not all vehicles are compatible with Apple Car Play or Android Auto. That's what Android Auto for phone screens was for, but with it going away in favor of Google Assistant Driving mode, could that be foretelling as to what may be in the future for Android Auto proper?

Finding ways to move essential phone functions like navigation, conversations, music, and phone calls to a larger display that is more within the driver's view is far better than reaching for a smaller phone screen. Not only is the screen smaller, but so are the touchpoints. Also, using voice control through Google Assistant in a noisy vehicle is hit and miss.

A phone as the infotainment option in a vehicle is not a great experience for a few reasons, but it's really bad when using voice commands.

A vehicle that is correctly set up to use voice as a method of accessing various features has microphones located in very specific places so that it can best hear the driver's voice. Using a phone to do that is less than ideal. But at least the Android Auto for phones did an OK job of giving the driver a very simplified UI with large touchpoints for making changes. Google Assistant Driving mode aims to improve that.

The new app provides not only a better interface than its predecessor, but it also brings over some of the features that make Google Assistant so helpful — predictive suggestions. If you have enabled the settings to do so, Google Assistant takes what it knows about your schedule from being linked to your calendar and Gmail to help offer suggestions for traffic and travel times. I could see this being a great upgrade to the Android Auto found in vehicles.

I finally got a vehicle that supports Android Auto, and now I can't imagine not having it around — I love it even with its quirks. The Google-made infotainment software has been getting some much-needed attention in the last year or so with some new features, but better integration with Google Assistant along with an improved UI would be great.