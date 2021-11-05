Google recently updated its Arts & Culture feature with a new feature specifically for animal lovers dubbed Pet Portraits, which takes an image of your pen and matches it to artwork.

The latest update, which started rolling out on some of the best Android phones this week, opens directly to the new Pet Portraits mode when selecting the camera icon. When selecting "Take a photo," you can either capture a picture of your pet with the viewfinder or upload one using your phone's gallery.

The feature will analyze the image and compare it and compare it to various museum artworks, listed based on the percentage of likeness. From there, you can either retake, save, or share the image. You can even enter a slideshow to display all the different artworks or select an artwork to view the full image as well as the artist and museum it's featured in.