Google has quietly rolled out a new update to the Google app that makes its SafeSearch feature easier to access than before. The latest change now lets you open that option directly in the app's settings menu on your Android phone.

SafeSearch is a longstanding feature in Google that blocks explicit content like pornography or violence from your search results. The Google app's updated version has added a new option in the settings called "Hide explicit results," which brings SafeSearch front and center (via 9to5Google).

With the new update, SafeSearch now takes a dedicated space alongside the other setting options such as Notifications, Channels and interests, and Google Assistant. In the new option, you'll see a toggle for SafeSearch as well as a description of the feature.