What you need to know Google and others are joining forces to improve smart home standards.

Amazon, Apple, and others are in.

There's even a new website with all of the information, too.

Google has announced that it has joined forces with Apple, Amazon, and the Zigbee Alliance to work on the adoption of a new connectivity standard designed to make it easier for smart home products to work with each other. The Zigbee Alliance is made up of some big names in the world of smart home accessories and appliances, with names like Samsung SmartThings, Signify (makers of Hue bulbs, formerly Philips Lighting), and IKEA included. Google says that it wants "bring together market-tested technologies," hopefully making life easier for consumers.

We're joining Amazon, Apple and others to create Connected Home over IP, a new independent working group managed by the Zigbee Alliance (separate from the existing Zigbee 3.0/Pro protocol). Our goal is to bring together market-tested technologies to develop a new, open smart home connectivity standard based on Internet Protocol (IP). Google's use of IP dates back to the launch of Nest Learning Thermostat in 2011. IP also enables end-to-end, private and secure communication among smart devices, mobile apps, and cloud services.

As part of the joint efforts a new website, "Project Connected Home over IP", has been launched and people are encouraged to go there to get updates. Google also says that is contributing two of its open source technologies to the cause.