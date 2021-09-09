What you need to know
- During the Sep. 2021 PlayStation Showcase, the title for the next God of War was revealed as God of War Ragnarok
- We also got to see Kratos arguing with his son Atreus/Loki that war with Asgard isn't necessary.
- God of War Ragnarok is currently set to launch in 2022 on PS4 and PS5.
The next God of War game has a title: God of War Ragnarok, coming to PS4 and PS5. Sony Santa Monica also showed some gameplay and cinematics from the game, letting us know that Kratos and Atreus are searching for Tyr, the Norse God of War. Things won't be easy though, as Freya and Thor are out for vengeance. You can check out the gameplay trailer below:
As previously announced, God of War is coming at some point in 2022. Unlike the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West from Guerrilla Games, which allows players to upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 version for free, God of War and other future cross-generation PlayStation Studios games will allow upgrade for a $10 fee.
The 2018 God of War was a soft reboot of the PS3 franchise, changing up the gameplay and introducing a new setting and numerous new characters. The changes were met with enthusiasm, with God of War selling over 10 million copies and being critically lauded.
