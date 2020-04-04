Never did we think we'd see a day where Disneyland and Walt Disney World are closed indefinitely, but here we are. Whether you're missing the parks right now or you're just yearning for something new to watch at home, Disney+ is full of content to entertain the whole family. By this point in our new socially distant lives, you've probably watched a few of the most popular Disney+ shows and movies available already, but with the wide selection that's on the service, there's still plenty to watch no matter how long you've been binge-watching.
Disney+ now has new movies like Onward and Frozen 2 available to stream, but one of the more interesting aspects of the service is all of the content that takes you behind the scenes. With documentaries like One Day at Disney and The Imagineering Story, you can go behind the scenes at Disney parks to see how the magic is really created. Disney+ also has shows and specials that take you behind the scenes of popular series like Star Wars and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
What is Disney+ and how do I sign up?
Before we get to the list below, if you aren't familiar with Disney+ or have been holding out on signing up, now's the time to learn more and get a subscription started. It brings pretty much the full collection of shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Nat Geo, Marvel, and more into one service for a low montly cost that doesn't require a long-term commitment.
You can get started with a Disney Plus subscription for just $5.99 per month, or combine it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month. Both give you access to the same Disney+ library, but obviously the bundle just gives you more services to watch. There's even a 7-day free trial offer to let you check out the service before you're charged anything.
Best shows and films to take you behind the magic on Disney+
Plenty of new shows and films are coming to Disney+ this month, but if you're looking to see all the work that really goes into the parks, TV shows and films, keep scrolling to see our list of six Disney+ features to take you behind the magic.
- Behind the saga: Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
- That's really the title: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special
- Disney details: One Day at Disney
- Imagine that: The Imagineering Story
- A hero's story: Marvel 75 Years: From Pulp to Pop!
- Back to the past: Disneyland Around the Seasons
Behind the saga: Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
Originally released in 2004, this feature length documentary takes audiences on a journey that follows from the earliest versions of the first Star Wars script to its blockbuster debuts in the most comprehensive retelling of the tale to date.
That's really the title: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special
Go behind-the-scenes of the Disney+ exclusive show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as the cast discusses the return of the iconic series. You'll even get a peek at how original songs were made for the show as well as a live performance from the show's cast at the D23 Disney fan convention.
Disney details: One Day at Disney
Follow the stories of 10 important members of the Disney legacy with CEO Bob Iger, like a legendary Marvel animator and Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, to get a glimpse into a few of the missions around the world designed to spread the Disney magic.
Imagine that: The Imagineering Story
This 6-episode docuseries takes audiences through the hard work created by the Imagineers over nearly 70 years, artists and engineers who truly brought Disney magic to life. You'll even learn all that went into designing and building 12 Disney parks around the world.
A hero's story: Marvel 75 Years: From Pulp to Pop!
Go back to the beginning of Marvel in this 2014 documentary that covers even its early beginnings as Timely Comics in 1939 to the revival "Marvel Age" in 1961, and later to its status in present day society.
Back to the past: Disneyland Around the Seasons
Originally aired in 1967 just three days after Walt Disney's death, this documentary shows the opening of the iconic Disney ride It's A Small World as well as New Orleans Square opening as the man behind the mouse takes audiences around Disneyland to point out its "newest" rides and attractions.
Any personal favorites we missed?
There's an extensive catalog of content on Disney+, so we've no doubt missed a few must-see films and shows that cover the magic happening in the background. Is there a favorite of yours that's missing from the list? Drop a comment below and let us know what's worth watching!
