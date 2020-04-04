Never did we think we'd see a day where Disneyland and Walt Disney World are closed indefinitely, but here we are. Whether you're missing the parks right now or you're just yearning for something new to watch at home, Disney+ is full of content to entertain the whole family. By this point in our new socially distant lives, you've probably watched a few of the most popular Disney+ shows and movies available already, but with the wide selection that's on the service, there's still plenty to watch no matter how long you've been binge-watching.

Disney+ now has new movies like Onward and Frozen 2 available to stream, but one of the more interesting aspects of the service is all of the content that takes you behind the scenes. With documentaries like One Day at Disney and The Imagineering Story, you can go behind the scenes at Disney parks to see how the magic is really created. Disney+ also has shows and specials that take you behind the scenes of popular series like Star Wars and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.