What you need to know
- Gmail has added drag and drop support for attaching emails for Gmail on the web.
- Google Calendar invites will now have a "More options" button that allows you to propose a new time or make notes on invites sent via Gmail.
- Both features began rolling out on December 9 and should be available to all G Suite users by January 6, 2020.
In case you didn't know before, there is more than one way to pass along emails when using Gmail. One of the most popular ways is to simply forward the email, but sometimes you need to send more than one, and that's where attaching emails comes in handy.
Previously, Gmail required you to download each email and then attach it as a file, and it's as tedious and time-consuming as it sounds. Thankfully, that's about to change.
Starting on December 9, Google began rolling out a new way to attach email messages, which is more streamlined and takes the hassle out of attaching multiple messages. Now, you can select multiple email messages and simply drag and drop them into a new email you are composing. Alternatively, there is also an option from the three-dot overflow menu to "forward as attachment" after selecting the emails.
The emails will be attached as .eml files, and when the recipient clicks on them, the messages will open in a new window. There is also no limit to the number of emails you can attach, so go wild and attach as many as you like.
This feature will roll out over the next 15 days and should be available for all G Suite users by January 6, 2020.
Another new feature Gmail is rolling out is a shortcut to reschedule appointments. Going forward, when you receive a Google Calendar invite via Gmail, there will be a new "More Options" button that gives you the ability to either propose a new time or add a note to the invite. After selecting either of the two new options, it will redirect you to the calendar.google.com website to make the changes.
As with email attachments, this new feature will roll out over the next 15 days and should be available for all G Suite users by January 6, 2020.
Gmail for Android: How to do everything
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
All Pixel phones running Android 10 will get automatic screen calling
Google recently introduced automatic screen calling as part of the big Pixel feature drop. It was thought to be a Pixel 4 exclusive, but now Google is saying it will come to all Pixel phones running Android 10 "over the coming weeks."
Carrier Services update enables RCS on Verizon, more Android phones
Did all your non-Verizon friends get RCS a few weeks back and you feel left out? Never fear, Google is here to save the day with a new Carrier Services update that enables the feature. We'll tell you what you need to do.
Are you going to get the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition?
The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition is now available for purchase at T-Mobile in the U.S. It's one of the few 5G phones available in the country, and looking through the AC forums, a lot of folks are pretty stoked for it.
Keep your files tidy with these File Managers for Android
There are a plethora of file manager applications on the Play Store, so it can be tough to pick the "best" one. We've done the deep-diving for you, to help you find the best file manager to use with your Android device.