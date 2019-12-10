What you need to know Gmail has added drag and drop support for attaching emails for Gmail on the web.

Google Calendar invites will now have a "More options" button that allows you to propose a new time or make notes on invites sent via Gmail.

Both features began rolling out on December 9 and should be available to all G Suite users by January 6, 2020.

In case you didn't know before, there is more than one way to pass along emails when using Gmail. One of the most popular ways is to simply forward the email, but sometimes you need to send more than one, and that's where attaching emails comes in handy. Previously, Gmail required you to download each email and then attach it as a file, and it's as tedious and time-consuming as it sounds. Thankfully, that's about to change.

Starting on December 9, Google began rolling out a new way to attach email messages, which is more streamlined and takes the hassle out of attaching multiple messages. Now, you can select multiple email messages and simply drag and drop them into a new email you are composing. Alternatively, there is also an option from the three-dot overflow menu to "forward as attachment" after selecting the emails. Buy one Galaxy S10 or Note 10 and get one free at Verizon