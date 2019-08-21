After rolling out AI-powered grammar correction capabilities in Google Docs for G Suite users earlier this year, Google is now bringing the feature to Gmail. The smarter spelling and grammar correction feature is now being rolled out to Rapid Release domains and is expected to be available for all G Suite users within the next few weeks.

If you're working against deadlines to write a lot of emails daily, correct spelling and grammar probably isn't top of mind. These capabilities can also help you write and edit with more confidence if you're a non-native speaker. With our AI-first approach, you can communicate smarter and faster, without sweating the small stuff.

The new feature will be on by default, so you will not have to manually enable it to have your spelling or grammar mistakes corrected. However, it can be disabled by end users by heading over to Gmail settings.

As you compose an email, you will now be shown spelling and contextual grammar suggestions in real-time. Grammar mistakes will be highlighted by a squiggly blue line, while spelling errors will be marked in red. If you'd like, you can undo the correction.

To detect grammar mistakes, the feature uses a machine translation model developed by working closely with linguists and is powered by artificial intelligence. The model can catch a wide range of corrections from simple grammatical rules to more complex concepts such as the correct use of subordinate clauses.

