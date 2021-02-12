The PS5 looks great on its own, with the white aesthetic giving the console a futuristic look. But because the side panels are removable, you can easily customize the look of the console.

That's where Dbrand's PS5 Darkplate comes in. The limited-edition faceplate allows you to switch out the default white side panels for matte black versions, and you also get to customize the look of the middle skin — there are eight color options. You can pick it up for the regular PS5 or the Digital Edition.

This is a limited-edition product, and wave one is already sold out. So if you're interested, hit up the link below and get your hands on Dbrand's matte black PS5 faceplate.