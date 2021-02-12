The PS5 looks great on its own, with the white aesthetic giving the console a futuristic look. But because the side panels are removable, you can easily customize the look of the console.
That's where Dbrand's PS5 Darkplate comes in. The limited-edition faceplate allows you to switch out the default white side panels for matte black versions, and you also get to customize the look of the middle skin — there are eight color options. You can pick it up for the regular PS5 or the Digital Edition.
This is a limited-edition product, and wave one is already sold out. So if you're interested, hit up the link below and get your hands on Dbrand's matte black PS5 faceplate.
Dbrand PS5 Darkplate
This is the best way to customize the look of your PS5. You get two matte black faceplates, and you get the option to choose between eight color options for the middle skin. You don't want to miss out.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The TaoTronics SoundLiberty 80 wireless earbuds truly stand out
You're going to be hard-pressed to find a better pair of true wireless earbuds for this price than the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 80.
Review: Totallee's Galaxy S21 case is clearly a great option
Shopping for a clear case for your Galaxy S21? Totallee's option isn't cheap, but if you want something that's super-sleek and made with care, it's a great option to consider.
Is it worth upgrading to the Galaxy S21 Ultra from the S20 Ultra?
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is an incredible smartphone, but for owners of last year's S20 Ultra, is it still a good purchase? Let's discuss with the AC forums.
Control, Destruction AllStars, and more release for PS4 and PS5 in February
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in February. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.