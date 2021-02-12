Dbrand PS5 DarkplateSource: Dbrand

The PS5 looks great on its own, with the white aesthetic giving the console a futuristic look. But because the side panels are removable, you can easily customize the look of the console.

That's where Dbrand's PS5 Darkplate comes in. The limited-edition faceplate allows you to switch out the default white side panels for matte black versions, and you also get to customize the look of the middle skin — there are eight color options. You can pick it up for the regular PS5 or the Digital Edition.

This is a limited-edition product, and wave one is already sold out. So if you're interested, hit up the link below and get your hands on Dbrand's matte black PS5 faceplate.

Dbrand PS5 Darkplate

Dbrand PS5 Darkplate

This is the best way to customize the look of your PS5. You get two matte black faceplates, and you get the option to choose between eight color options for the middle skin. You don't want to miss out.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.