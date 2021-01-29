Today's Amazon deals of the day features a selection of Need workstations of all shapes, sizes, and colors. They are all discounted, too, with some reaching super low prices. One of our favorites is this Need 63-inch gaming and writing office desk that's down to $91.20 in today's sale. That's a match for the lowest price we've ever seen, a price we've only seen once in the last year. The desk normally sells for around $150 or more and it was still a great recommendation even at that price.

It's one of our top picks for the best computer desks for students. If you're a college student or anyone really who needs a dedicated space for a computer, printer, monitors, and other gear, then you'll get plenty of space for just that with a desk like this.

It's quite a large desk. I prefer a large desk, personally, and i think you will, too. The extra space gives you plenty of room to add stuff in the future or just spread out with paperwork and devices. The overall size of the desktop is 63 x 23.7 x 29.5 inches, which again is the sort of expanded size you want from a computer desk.

The material that makes up the desktop is particle wood that is both water resistant and resistant to scratches, so you won't harm the desktop by moving your laptop across it. The finish also makes it easy to clean, so you can wipe off any accidental spills. The rest of the desk is supported by a 1.2mm thick metal frame.

You'll get the desk in an easily assembled package that includes installing the legs onto the desktop with a hex key. The legs can then be adjusted around one to two centimeters, which is helpful if you have to place the desk on an uneven surface.