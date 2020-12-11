I can vacuum. I can hold a trigger and push a device around the floor to suck up dirt. It's not that hard. Takes about 20 minutes. Vacuuming is not a skill that must be taught in schools. So the simple act of vacuuming is not enough to justify spending hundreds on a robot. The reason we love robot vacuums isn't just that they vacuum but that they do so with little intervention from us. We go from forcing ourselves to think about vacuuming to having clean floors for weeks at a time without even noticing. Few robot vacuums remove thoughts about vacuuming more than the iRobot Roomba i6+, and this autonomous robot vacuum is on sale for $549.99 today. This price is $50 lower than a deal we shared a couple weeks ago and $250 off what it normally goes for.

What makes the i6+ so special? It does something only a couple of other iRobot vacuums do, and it's something you won't see in the competition. It empties its own dustbin. I'll pause for a moment to let that sink in. With any other robot vacuum on the market, you have to spend time after each session cleaning out your robot. Not so with the i6+. In fact, once you set up the robot's schedule, connect it to your Wi-Fi and smart home, and set up its charging dock, you might go weeks or even months before thinking about it again.

In addition to that feature, it's also just a great all around vacuum. It uses Smart Mapping to learn your home and learn exactly where and when to attack messes. Its iAdapt technology captures thousands of precise measurements and expertly navigates the entire level of your home. The Premium 3-stage cleaning system and 10x power-lifting suction ensure no dirt is left behind.

While connected to your smart home, you can control it with your voice using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. You can also set schedules with the iHome app and get notifications like when the charging dock's dirt bag is full.