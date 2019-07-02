Ever heard of ShopRunner? If you haven't, it's an online shopping platform that offers free 2-day shipping, just like Amazon Prime. Most of the stores that operate on ShopRunner are mid to high end apparel retailers such as Bloomingdale's, Saks Fifth, Polo Ralph Lauren, and more. You can shop at any of the retailers' websites and just log into ShopRunner at check out for the free 2-day shipping. Returns are free too! Membership on ShopRunner normally costs $79 per year, but if you have any of the following Amex cards, you'll get membership for free! Just make sure you go here, add your email, and click enroll.