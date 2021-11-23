For those looking to pick some new, technologically upgraded versions of various items, there are plenty of amazing gaming and PS5 deals ahead of Black Friday, including Razer's Anzu Smart Glasses, which is currently $70 off of its original price.

The smart glasses from Razer act as basic sunglasses at their most basic, with blue light filters included in the lenses to help minimize the strain your eyes take while either hanging around outdoors or while on the computer or watching television. The Anzu Smart Glasses also feature 60ms Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to connect to the built-in microphone and speakers to go hands-free while you're out and about.

Save $70 on the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses