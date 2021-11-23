For those looking to pick some new, technologically upgraded versions of various items, there are plenty of amazing gaming and PS5 deals ahead of Black Friday, including Razer's Anzu Smart Glasses, which is currently $70 off of its original price.
The smart glasses from Razer act as basic sunglasses at their most basic, with blue light filters included in the lenses to help minimize the strain your eyes take while either hanging around outdoors or while on the computer or watching television. The Anzu Smart Glasses also feature 60ms Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to connect to the built-in microphone and speakers to go hands-free while you're out and about.
Save $70 on the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses
Razer Anzu Smart Glasses
The Anzu Smart Glasses are the perfect item for those who spend a lot of time either outdoors or in front of a screen, and with their connectivity options, you won't need to pair them with much to get a full range of enjoyment out of them. Pick up this model for $70 off this holiday shopping season.
The Anzu glasses also feature touch sensitivity, as well as being compatible with various voice assistants on smartphones. This means you can control pretty much everything through just your sunglasses. The Anzu is claimed to have more than 5 hours of battery life, as well, so you should be able to get a lot of mileage out of the glasses no matter where you are.
If you're not in the market for new glasses but are still shopping for other gaming deals, there are still plenty of things to look forward to ahead of Black Friday, including sales on various games, accessories, and more as we get closer to Black Friday, when even more deals will likely begin to pop up.
