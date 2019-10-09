Disney+ is almost here and I literally cannot wait to get it on my big screen and watch all the Disney Channel shows I missed out on as a kid, but until it shows up, at least I can share more Disney+ deals with all of you. The current special has been slowly making its way through different Disney groups — first Disney Visa Cardholders, then Disney Movie Rewards Clubmembers — and now seems to have reached a point where the general public can take advantage, thanks to some hunting by the Orlando Sentinel.

You can sign up for three years of Disney+ for $169.99 instead of the normal 209.99 by using the promo code PARKSPASS3YEARS on the Disney+ Founder's Circle signup page. This promotion is said to be running through October 11, so you'll need to jump on it soon.

This deal equates to $4.72/month instead of $6.99/month, which still doesn't match the D23 discount from back at the D23 Expo that put a three-year subscription down to $141, or $3.92/month. It's also still worth noting that this doesn't allow for bundling with Hulu or ESPN+; that $13/month bundle won't be available until November 12, it seems.