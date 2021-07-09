Mihoyo just announced it's releasing a massive update Genshin Impact on July 21 -- the 2.0 update, also called "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia." This new update will add a new island city, Inazuma, as well as new characters and several new practical features. Players will soon have the ability to save their progress across multiple platforms.

Judging from the trailer, Inazuma is obviously inspired by Japan, with very Japanese architecture and art, with cherry blossoms filling every corner of the screen. It consists of a series of six islands, and is ruled by the Electric Archon. According to Mihoyo, players can expect to find" completely different cultures, creatures, and mysteries" in the archipelago, as well as new boss enemies and loot.