Genshin Impact Update 2.0 is here, introducing the Inazuma region, home of the Electro Archon, to travelers. Not everyone will have access to Inazuma right away, though. There are a few prerequisites that players must complete before they can travel to Inazuma, and new players won't be able to do so at all. It's unfortunate that one of the best Android games locks players out quests like this, but that's how Genshin Impact operates. If you've been playing Genshin Impact since the beginning, you've probably already completed everything you need to do in order to unlock Inazuma. If not, we'll run through the prerequisites and how to set sail for the new region. How to unlock Inazuma

Inazuma isn't open to everyone right out of the gate. The two biggest prerequisites you must complete in order to get there are: Reach Adventure Rank 30

Complete the Archon Quest "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves" Reaching Adventure Rank 30 can take dozens of hours and will likely mean you've already completed the appropriate Archon Quests. The Archon Quests will span Mondstadt and Liyue's storylines. "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves" was released on June 29 as part of Update 1.6, and you must have completed Liyue's Archon Quests to unlock it. If you've already completed "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves," you should log on and see that a new Archon Quest, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia," in your missions. This quest will send you to talk to Katheryne at the Adventure's Guild in Liyue. After talking to her you'll be sent past the Guyun Stone Forest to the east where a ship awaits. Make your way to the quest marker, talk to the captain of the ship, and you'll be on your way.

Once your arrive in Inazuma, you're free to explore the region to your hearts content. Though Inazuma is comprised of six main islands, only three are available as of Update 2.0. These islands are: Narukami Island

Kannazuka

Yashiori Island Through the new Character Event Wish, players can also unlock Kamisato Ayaka, a five-star Cryo sword user that hails from Inazuma. Along with Kamisato Ayaka, Update 2,0 introduces the five-star Pyro archer Yoimiya and the four-star Anemo claymore user Sayu.