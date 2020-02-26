As companies compete and server technology improves, streaming games is becoming more and more of a viable option. One recent major entrant is NVIDIA GeForce Now, a streaming service for PC games that players already own. Over a million players have tried it out so far. While some publishers are choosing not to support this streaming platform, it's still a big contender and a clearly viable option for games streaming.

What is GeForce Now?

GeForce Now is NVIDIA's streaming service. Unlike platforms like Stadia, it does not require buying games over again or choosing from a select library to stream from. Instead, players simply stream the PC games that they own on different storefronts, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Uplay.

Sicne the games are being streamed from NVIDIA hardware, this means that players can try out advanced graphics features, like 4K HDR or ray-tracing — features that would otherwise cost quite a bit to get running on native hardware — on lesser platforms. You can use the service on other PCs and Macs, NVIDIA Shield devices, mobile devices, and more.

GeForce Now list of supported devices