Well, it's not Gears 5 but Gears Pop! looks to be shaping up as a great title for mobile. It plays a bit like Plants vs Zombies "where Funko Pop! characters come to life to face each other in fun fast-paced explosive real-time multiplayer battles." Players take part in explosive real-time multiplayer matches that, despite lacking the blood and gore you may be used to, are still full of chaotic mayhem. Over 30 characters from the series are hopping over to mobile with Gears Pop!.

To prepare for its release, Inside Xbox revealed a new "Boomer Buddy" animated short at Gamescom 2019.