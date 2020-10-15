A simpler smartwatch Garmin Venu Sq A few more perks Garmin Venu The Garmin Venu Sq is one of the latest smartwatches from the company. It's similar to the Garmin Venu, which was released just one year ago. However, this model has a squarish, lightweight design. You also get an LCD rather than AMOLED display. Other than lacking an altimeter and gyroscope, it's just as capable as the original Venu. $190 at Amazon Pros GPS, HRM, NFC

Garmin Venu Sq vs. Garmin Venu How alike are they?

When it comes to choosing between two different versions of the same smartwatch, like the Garmin Venu Sq and Garmin Venu, there are usually a few key points to consider. The main differences here are the display and design. On the Garmin Venu, you'll have a premium stainless steel bezel around a stunning AMOLED display. However, if you'd like a more lightweight design and a more affordable price tag, the Venu Sq is the better pick.

There are a couple of other distinctions, but they will be minor to most users. It's important to note that the Garmin Venu Sq has all of the same health/activity tracking features as the Garmin Venu except for two sensors: the gyroscope and barometric altimeter. As a result, the main thing you'll miss out on is precise elevation data. If this is not a deal-breaker, you might find yourself eyeing the cheaper option. If you want to spend more for a classier design, the Garmin Venu will suit you.

The Garmin Venu Sq offers essential activity tracking perks

The Garmin Venu Sq is geared toward those who want an affordable smartwatch that can track key aspects of their health and fitness. Most importantly, you don't have to break the bank for this device. With that being said, you'll have to pay more for a model with music storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. The standard model can control your phone's music, but there is no Wi-FI or onboard storage.

Depending on your design preferences, you might be making some sacrifices with the Venu Sq. It's more lightweight than the original Venu, which is ideal for those with active lifestyles, but it's not as fancy looking. Fortunately, the LCD touchscreen is clear and easy to read in sunlight.

The 40mm case comes with an aluminum bezel around the curved glass display. There are a few different color options, which will vary depending on the model you pick. The music edition comes in Slate, Light Gold, and Rose Gold. The standard edition is available in Slate, Light Gold, and Metallic Orchid. Both models are compatible with 20mm quick release watch bands.

Garmin Venu Sq Garmin Venu Display 1.3-inch LCD 1.2" AMOLED Dimensions 40.6 x 37.0 x 11.5 mm, 37.6g 43.2 x 43.2 x 12.4 mm, 46.3g Sensors Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, compass, Pulse Ox, accelerometer, thermometer, ambient light sensor Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, altimeter, compass, gyroscope, Pulse Ox, accelerometer, thermometer, ambient light sensor Connectivity Bluetooth, ANT+ Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi Water resistance 5ATM 5ATM Battery life 6 days Smartwatch mode: 5 days

GPS with music: 6 hours Colors Slate, Light Gold, Rose Gold Slate, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold Notifications ✔️ ✔️ Built-in GPS ✔️ ✔️ Garmin Pay ✔️ ✔️ Blood oxygen ✔️ ✔️

One area where the Garmin Venu Sq hits a home run is with health and fitness tracking. Some of the key features include onboard GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep/stress tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and 5 ATM water resistance. You can expect the battery life to last up to six days on a single charge.

There are many different ways to work out with your watch. The Garmin Venu Sq has over 20 preloaded sports apps as well as preset workouts in the Garmin Connect app. Don't forget about the training plans from Garmin Coach. If you want to take things up a notch, you can create your own workouts in the app and download them to your watch.

As you may know, Garmin's Pulse Ox sensor can monitor your blood oxygen levels. The respiration tracking feature is designed to monitor the number of breaths you take per minute. These perks work together to provide you with more accurate sleep data. You also get Garmin's Body Batter features, which will track your energy levels throughout the day. This helps you know when you should schedule activities and when you should rest.

The Garmin Venu is stylish with a few extra features

It might not be the newest model on the market, but the Garmin Venu is still a great option for many people. This Garmin smartwatch is one of the first from the company to offer a colorful AMOLED display. While this may not seem like a big deal, it is a much better viewing experience. It's also nicer to look at than some of the other transflective displays the company offers. You get slightly shorter battery life with the Garmin Venu topping out at five days, but this is still solid compared to other watches.

The 43mm case is a bit larger and heavier on the Garmin Venu. As we mentioned earlier, the round AMOLED display is encompassed by a stainless steel bezel for a polished look. The bezel color choices include Slate, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold. This model is also compatible with 20mm quick release watch bands.

You get all of the same health and fitness tracking that's found on the Venu Sq plus an altimeter and gyroscope. You might be expecting more differences, but that's all there is to it. The Venu also offers GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep/stress tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and 5 ATM water resistance.

Garmin Venu Sq vs. Garmin Venu Which should you buy?

There aren't many huge differences between the Garmin Venu Sq and Garmin Venu. Depending on your preferences, this might be a relatively easy choice. For example, if you're all about having a watch with the best design, the Garmin Venu is going to prevail. It also comes with music storage as a standard feature, whereas the Venu Sq requires you to pay more for a music edition. the Garmin Venu also has a barometric altimeter and gyroscope for elevation data and better accuracy.

On the other hand, if you don't mind keeping things a bit simpler, you might prefer the affordability and lightweight design of the Garmin Venu Sq. It doesn't have an AMOLED display or live watch faces, but it will handle all of your fitness tracking needs. You also get an extra day of battery life, which is always nice to have.

When all is said and done, both of these smartwatches are going to provide you with a solid tracing experience. It's up to you how much you want to spend and how important the physical design aspect is.

